Girl, 4, hospitalized after near-drowning at Northeast Side home, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 4-year-old girl is in the hospital after a near-drowning in her backyard pool on the Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

Police say the incident happened in the 5200 block of Prince Valiant Drive, near Raybon Drive and Midcrown Drive, around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday.

An officer said a mother was inside her home cooking when she noticed her daughter had fallen into a pool that was about three-quarters of the way full in their backyard.

Police said they arrived at the house, and the child was not breathing, so they began to perform CPR.

EMS officials arrived after and transported the child to a hospital downtown.

Police say the child had a pulse at last check.

KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.