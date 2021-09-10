H-E-B to show support for 750 first responder stations statewide in rememberance of Sept. 11

Texas grocery giant H-E-B is giving back to state first responders through its 17th annual Helping Heroes campaign in remembrance of Sept. 11.

“This initiative recognizes September 11 as a National Day of Service and Remembrance, paying tribute to those who risked and lost their lives during the World Trade Center and Pentagon attacks,” the company said in a news release.

This year, more than 360 H-E-B stores and work locations are showing their appreciation for 750 fire, law enforcement and EMS stations across Texas, according to the company.

Although the company typically does in-person volunteering as part of their initiative, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, stores will instead provide the stations with H-E-B Meal Simple meals, snacks, pantry items and more for the emergency personnel to enjoy.

H-E-B partners will also be wearing their Helping Heroes masks to “show their support for firefighters, law enforcement, EMS and other civil servants.”

“Helping Heroes strengthens our unwavering support for our first responders who care for Texas every day,” said Winell Herron, H-E-B group vice president public affairs, diversity and environmental affairs. “We are inspired by these brave Texans, who show the courage and heart needed to aid and care for our communities. We are grateful for their service and sacrifice.”

The program began in 2005. Each year, H-E-B donates more than $400,000 for first responder initiatives in Texas.

