COVID-19 antibody infusion center in Seguin to expand operations

SEGUIN, Texas – An infusion center in Seguin that treats COVID-19 patients with a monoclonal antibody treatment is expanding resources beginning Tuesday.

According to a news release, the state-supported Regional Infusion Center at Guadalupe Regional Medical Center will increase capacity from the current 25-30 daily infusions of the treatment to 50 patients per day.

Gov. Greg Abbott requested that the Texas Department of Emergency Management contract with a private vendor in order to provide the additional necessary equipment and staffing for the infusion center at GRMC.

GRMC began administering the monoclonal antibodies on a small scale in December 2020 and transitioned to an infusion center due to increased demand. It serves residents in Guadalupe, Comal, Wilson, Caldwell and other counties in the region.

Patients must be confirmed COVID-19 positive and have a referral from a primary care provider to get the treatment. The infusions are meant for COVID-19 patients who are not yet hospitalized or on oxygen supplements. The therapeutic drugs can prevent a patient’s condition from worsening and requiring hospital care. The centers also help increase bed capacity in hospitals so that resources are available for the sickest patients. The state deployed similar measures back in November 2020 to communities across Texas.

Ad

The following conditions must be met for a patient to be eligible for the monoclonal antibody medication:

Patient must NOT be hospitalized or require oxygen therapy.

Patient must NOT require an increase in oxygen rate, if using for underlying condition, due to COVID-19.

Patient MUST be within 10 days of symptom onset.

Patients can contact the infusion center by calling 830-481-4332. Doctors can contact the infusion center to obtain a referral form by faxing a request to 830-401-8267.

Texans can also call 1-800-742-5990 or click here to find the nearest infusion center.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services maintains a national map online that displays locations that have received shipments of monoclonal antibody therapeutics within the past several weeks.

For patients with insurance, an administration fee will be billed to their insurance carrier but there is no cost to the patient for the antibody treatment.

The expansion of the infusion center is possible through partnerships between TDEM, GRMC, the Southwest Texas Regional Advisory Council, the City of Seguin and Guadalupe County.

Ad

Related Stories: