73-year-old missing on Northwest Side, San Antonio police say

Arnulfo Valencia, 73, was last seen on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in the 9000 block of Trendwood.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a 73-year-old man who disappeared on the Northwest Side.

Arnulfo Genera Valencia was last seen Thursday in the 9000 block of Trendwood, not far from Dover Ridge and Gallery Ridge in the Northwest Crossing neighborhood.

Valencia has a diagnosed medical condition that requires a doctor’s care, police said.

He weighs 140 pounds, is 5-feet, 8-inches tall, has brown eyes, and has gray straight, ear-top hair. He is right-handed, has a mustache, and walks with a cane.

Police said he was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, white undershirt, blue Levi’s jeans and black and white shoes.

Anyone with information about Valencia’s whereabouts is asked to contact SAPD’s missing persons unit at 210-207-7660.

