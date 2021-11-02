Amber Alert issued for missing 14-year-old girl near Dallas

GLENN HEIGHTS, Texas – A search is underway for a 14-year-old girl and a 33-year-old woman wanted in connection with her abduction, according to the Glenn Heights Police Department.

Authorities in the Dallas suburb issued an AMBER alert in the disappearance of Patrice Johnson on Monday evening. She is believed to be in “grave or immediate danger.”

Johnson was last seen around 4:57 p.m. wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans, and Nike Air Force One shoes. She is described as being 5 feet tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Officials are also searching for Shawnice Renee Hickman, who is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and red jacket with tiger-striped sleeves, black leather pants, and red shoes.

Hickman is said to be driving a black 2017 GMC Terrain with Missouri License plate number CT0D6R .

Hickman was last heard from in Glenn Heights, authorities say.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Glen Heights Police Department at 972-223-3478.