Amber Alert issued for missing 14-year-old girl near Dallas

Glenn Heights PD is searching for Patrice Johnson, 14, and Shawnice Renee Hickman, 33.

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

Amber Alert issued for missing 14-year-old girl in Glenn Heights (Texas Department of Public Safety)

GLENN HEIGHTS, Texas – A search is underway for a 14-year-old girl and a 33-year-old woman wanted in connection with her abduction, according to the Glenn Heights Police Department.

Authorities in the Dallas suburb issued an AMBER alert in the disappearance of Patrice Johnson on Monday evening. She is believed to be in “grave or immediate danger.”

Johnson was last seen around 4:57 p.m. wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans, and Nike Air Force One shoes. She is described as being 5 feet tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Officials are also searching for Shawnice Renee Hickman, who is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and red jacket with tiger-striped sleeves, black leather pants, and red shoes.

Hickman is said to be driving a black 2017 GMC Terrain with Missouri License plate number CT0D6R .

Hickman was last heard from in Glenn Heights, authorities say.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Glen Heights Police Department at 972-223-3478.

Emily Martin is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. She earned a journalism degree from Texas State University, where she was news director at KTSW, the campus radio station. She has also interned at KXAN and KUT in Austin.

