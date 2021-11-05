KSAT News Now: How long will the cold front last? Plus — parking lot safety, new rodeo performers

SAN ANTONIO – Need a bite-sized breakdown of the day’s top stories? Tune in to KSAT News Now every weekday for the news you need to know.

Parking lot safety tips

A recent shooting outside the Whole Foods in the Quarry Market has shoppers on high alert. Alicia and RJ share some safety tips to remember as more people head to busy shopping centers for holiday shopping. (You can also read more about this here.)

Ahmaud Arbery trial begins

Today the high-profile case of Ahmaud Arbery goes to trial. Three white men are charged in the death of a black jogger in Georgia. There are already accusations of discrimination in the jury selection process, with a jury made up of 11 white jurors, most of which are women, and only one black juror. Legal experts call this trial a major test for how racial justice is served in the deep South.

Green Bay Packers Aaron Rodgers under scrutiny after covid diagnosis

The NFL is looking into whether the star quarterback lied about his vaccination status. They are also looking into how the team handled the league’s protocols. Rodgers has been considered unvaccinated by the NFL but told reporters he was “immunized.” Rodgers recently tested positive for the virus and will not play this Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The latest on the ‘Rust’ film set shooting

The question is still unanswered as to how a live round managed to get on the set of the movie “Rust” that ultimately took the life of the film’s cinematographer. An attorney is saying someone may have tried to sabotage the set by putting a live bullet in the box of ammo labeled “dummy ammunition.” There is no evidence to this statement.

More acts were announced for the 2022 San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo!

