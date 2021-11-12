San Antonio Food Bank to host multi-faith service prayer gathering

The San Antonio Food Bank will have a service of prayer, reflection, and Thanksgiving that will include music, readings, and reflections from Hebrew, Buddhist and Christian traditions.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Food Bank has been a leader in addressing hunger in our communities and has made sure families in need are supplied with necessary food items, especially throughout the pandemic.

In advance of the holiday season, the nonprofit organization is not only providing nourishment, but also feeding hope.

The food bank said they were feeding roughly 60,000 families pre-pandemic, and that number doubled in 2020.

SA Food Bank president and CEO Eric Cooper said there has been a slight decline in the demand, from 120,000 people to about 90,000, but said that’s still 50% more than what they typically see.

“The descent hasn’t been smooth, we at times don’t know what the need is going to be and what our resources will be to meet it,” Cooper said.

With Thanksgiving around the corner, Cooper says some families are in a pinch for money and are starting to feel the pressure.

“The cost of food has been going up and they’re feeling some of that, their dollar isn’t going as far, so they’re anxious,” said Cooper.

And beyond the need for traditional Thanksgiving ingredients, Cooper said it’s also important to feed hope. The food bank will have a service of prayer, reflection, and Thanksgiving that will include music, readings, and reflections from Hebrew, Buddhist and Christian traditions.

“The pandemic has been a time of suffering for our community. It has also been a time of generosity and compassion. Feeding Hope is a time to pause, give thanks, and recognize the bond that binds across all faiths,” said Cooper.

The interfaith evening of prayer event will be from 7 to 8 p.m. at Temple Beth-El located on 211 Belknap Place 78212 on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021.

The service will be free to the public. To pre-register for the event and more information click here.