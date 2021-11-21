Family, friends gather to remember woman killed in Highway 90 crash

SAN ANTONIO – The memorial along Highway 90 was small but full of laughter and light for 40-year-old Brenda Lee Ybarra on Saturday.

Jasmine Garcia, Brenda Lee’s daughter, is still in disbelief.

“It really didn’t hit us until this morning when we were going in her room and she’s just not there,” Jasmine said.

Ybarra died Friday morning after San Antonio police say she lost control of her truck and crashed into a Transguide sign on Highway 90 near Callaghan Road.

“She was my sunshine. She was my junior,” Brenda Garcia, Ybarra’s mother said.

SAPD officers say it appears speed was a factor in the crash.

Ybarra’s mother and namesake think her daughter fell asleep at the wheel after her shift at Whataburger.

“If you feel tired, take a nap in your car or call somebody to take you home or somebody to drive you home,” Brenda said.

Ybarra later died from her injuries at an area hospital.

On Saturday, her coworkers, friends and biological family came together to light candles and write messages on balloons before sending them off to Heaven.

“She was full of life; bubbly, caring person. If you needed help in any way, she would help,” Brenda said.

“My mother was a loving person, always the first to give her last dollar,” Jasmine said. “You know, if you ever came across her, you were always in good mood.”

Ybarra’s mother says they’ll finalize her arrangements Monday and that her daughter’s wish was to be cremated.