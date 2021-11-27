BSCO deputies recover over $1,000 in stolen items from North Star Mall

Valerie Cantu-Mora, 41 and Raymond Cruz, 39, were arrested for theft and possession of a controlled substance, BCSO said

SAN ANTONIO – Two people are in custody after stealing over $1,000 in merchandise at North Star Mall during holiday shopping, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

As a part of Operation Holiday Safety, deputies said they were patrolling the parking lot of the mall when they saw Valerie Cantu-Mora, 41, walking near cars with a backpack.

Cantu-Mora was then picked up by Raymond Cruz, 39, and dropped off at another entrance of the mall, deputies said.

Later, she was seen leaving the mall again and getting into Cruz’s car. The car drove away but was stopped by deputies.

BSCO deputies said they found stolen clothing from Macy’s, Victorias Secret, Hollister, American Eagle, Guess, and Dillards inside the car. The total value of the clothing was $1,365.02.

Deputies said both Cantu-Mora and Cruz were also in possession of meth.

Cantu-Mora was booked for possession of a controlled substance less than one gram, and theft under $2,500.

Raymond Cruz was booked for possession of a controlled substance less than one gram, and theft $100-$750.

