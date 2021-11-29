WATCH: Pro wrestler Thunder Rosa joins KSAT News Now to discuss upcoming SA show, Red Kettle Campaign

71º

RJ Marquez, Digital Journalist/Reporter

Alicia Barrera, Multimedia Journalist

AEW pro wrestler and San Antonio’s very own Thunder Rosa joined KSAT News Now to discuss her upcoming all women’s San Antonio show and the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign. She was joined by Brad Mayhar of the Salvation Army.

The pair discussed the annual charitable fundraiser to raise money for those in need.

Thunder Rosa will also be hosting an all women’s wrestling event on Dec. 11 with proceeds going to the San Antonio Salvation Army’s Boys and Girl’s Club on Peacock Avenue.

Portions of ticket sales benefit the club and a toy drive will be conducted at the site of the event. Thunder Rosa will also have her kettle on site for donations.

