Former San Antonio councilwoman reportedly planning congressional run

San Antonio – Former San Antonio Councilwoman Rebecca Viagran is expected to announce a congressional bid, KSAT learned on Thursday.

Viagran, who left her District 3 council seat in June after reaching her four-term limit, has her eyes on Texas’s 35th Congressional District, according to two sources, including one close to her.

Though she did not definitively confirm her plans, Viagran told KSAT she is “seriously considering” running for the seat as a Democrat and is “looking forward to making an announcement on Saturday, Dec. 11.”

Though Austin Democrat Lloyd Doggett currently represents the district, he plans to seek re-election in the newly created 37th Congressional District concentrated in Austin. Several new hopefuls, including Austin City Councilman Greg Casar and State Rep. Eddie Rodriguez, have already launched campaigns to take over the 35th District, which stretches from Austin down I-35 to San Antonio.

Viagran would be the first San Antonio candidate in the race.

“I think that Bexar County deserves a candidate and a voice in this congressional district race, this open seat for Congressional District 35,” Viagran told KSAT. “And I’m seriously considering it because I believe I am qualified, I am - I have been a faithful servant, a public servant to San Antonio, to my community, and to the region for these eight years and beyond. And this is going to take a lot of work, and a lot of collaboration, and a lot of work together.”

Viagran represented her Southside council district from 2013 until June 2021, when she stepped down because of term limits, leaving for Texas A&M-San Antonio as its inaugural Director of Workforce Development and Community Partnerships.

