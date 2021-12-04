Bicyclist in critical condition after being struck by vehicle on NW Side, police say

A man is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle through an intersection overnight, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle through an intersection on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 1:28 a.m., Saturday, on Bandera Road and Cincinnati Avenue.

Police said the man rode his bike through the intersection and a pickup truck heading eastbound on Bandera hit the man.

The driver did stop to help the bicyclist, and officials said he was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

Upon further investigation, authorities said the driver will not be charged, as he had a green light when going through the intersection and was not intoxicated.

The incident is still under investigation.

