Where’s the best place to see Christmas lights in Texas this year? The San Antonio River Walk.

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re looking for the best place to see holiday lights in all of Texas, look no further than the San Antonio River Walk.

According to Yelp, the River Walk’s display of 100,000 Christmas lights topped its list of the Top 20 Places to See Holiday Lights in Texas this year.

The River Walk lights even made an early return in 2021 after city officials wanted to kickstart some holiday cheer amid the pandemic and turned them on on Nov. 12. Typically, the lights are turned on the day after Thanksgiving.

Two other San Antonio places also made Yelp’s list this year -- The Pearl Historic District and The Alamo. You can check out the full list below:

Top 20 Spots for Holiday Lights in Texas

Yelp said it created its list based on first businesses in relevant categories, which included local flavor, festivals, and landmarks and historical buildings. It also took into account “a large concentration of reviews” and the total volume and ratings of the reviews.

The Christmas lights on the River Walk will remain on until after the holiday season, on Jan. 10.