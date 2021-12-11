San Antonio police seek suspect information in Northeast Side murder case

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking the public for information that can identify and locate a suspect involved in a murder from late September on the Northeast Side.
Officers responded to the Star Club Apartments complex in the 8800 block of Starcrest Drive for a shooting call around 11:42 p.m. on Sept. 23. That’s where they found Jade Damountae Ray Hills with a gunshot wound to his head.
Police said he was taken to a local hospital and died six hours later.
Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (7867). Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to a felony arrest.
