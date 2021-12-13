57º

Family of bicyclist who was fatally shot in Tobin Hill area remains hopeful for justice

The family of Jesus Cardenas gathered Sunday to help keep his memory alive

John Paul Barajas, Reporter

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

Tags: San Antonio, Shooting, Crime, SAPD, Police

SAN ANTONIO – Eight months later and one man’s killer is still on the run from San Antonio police.

The family of Jesus Cardenas, 38, returned to the scene of the crime on Sunday afternoon on Evergreen Street and Evergreen Court, to make sure no one forgets his memory.

Cardenas was seen riding a bicycle in the Tobin Hill area before he was shot by someone in a vehicle around 2 a.m., April 12.

He was struck in the head by the gunfire and died at the scene.

Ever since his death, his mother returns to the scene on the 12 day of each month to lay flowers or for this month add a Christmas wreath to keep his memory alive.

Cardenas’ mother and aunt said they aren’t losing hope of catching the person responsible for his death, adding that they’re now raising money for a reward to encourage someone with more information to come forward.

Anyone with more information on the case is urged to contact SAPD’s Homicide Unit at 210-207-7635.

