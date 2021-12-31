Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 63-year-old man is in the hospital in critical condition after being hit by a car on Thursday night, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called around 7:30 p.m. to the 6500 block of Prue Road, not far from Babcock Road after receiving word of a person injured.

According to police, the pedestrian was attempting to cross Prue Road at an intersection in a crosswalk when he was struck by a Toyota Corolla.

Police said the driver of the car was stopped on Babcock Road at a red light waiting to make a left-hand turn. The driver got a green protected arrow and made the turn. He did not see the man and hit him, police said.

The man was taken by EMS to University Hospital for his injuries. The driver was not intoxicated, stopped the vehicle and stayed at the scene to provide assistance to the man, police said.

SAPD said they observed the light signals and with a protected green arrow, a no-crossing signal is displayed on the crosswalk. No criminal charges are pending, police said.