San Antonio man on trial in fatal shooting of his cousin

SAN ANTONIO – The murder trial of Edison Carraman began this week despite the latest COVID-19 protocols suspending in-person trials this month.

The trial was allowed to begin because the jury was selected before Christmas.

Carraman is on trial for the March 27, 2020 shooting death of his cousin Kristopher Carraman.

Kristopher Carraman was known by family and friends as a family man, a peacemaker, and a good soul. (Courtesy Angelica Perez) (KSAT)

San Antonio Police Investigator Kevin Dorsey took the witness stand Wednesday morning and talked about how he was able to find a suspect to the murder so quickly.

Several witnesses at the scene were able to tell responding officers who they saw shooting from a black car.

“I was able to look up the name that was given on the radio by the responding officers and that name was Edison Carraman,” Dorsey said.

During cross examination, defense attorney Raymond Martinez asked Dorsey how he was able to quickly conclude that Carraman was the shooter and if he knew for sure there wasn’t more than one person inside the vehicle where shots were fired from.

Ad

Dorsey said that family members at the scene were witnesses to the crime and one of them had not only witnessed the shooting, but also had a text message exchange with Edison Carraman who stated he was going to the house on West Pyron Avenue.

Edison Carraman, 21, has been charged with murder. (KSAT)

A crime scene investigator also took the stand Wednesday and showed photos of evidence collected at the scene.

Those photos included shell casings from the scene and a bullet fragment that was found inside the victim’s baseball cap.

If found guilty Edison Carraman faces 5 to 99 years or life in prison.

Related:

Man shot, killed by cousin wanted to make peace, family says

Officials release mugshot of man accused of fatally shooting cousin