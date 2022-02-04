18-year-old killed in shooting during overnight meet-up identified by medical examiner

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner has identified an 18-year-old man who was shot and killed during a meet-up in the middle of the night on the city’s East Side.

Adrian Ramirez was one of two people targeted by gunfire early Thursday morning, authorities said.

RELATED: 1 man dead, 1 wounded after being shot during middle-of-the-night meet-up

Police say Ramirez and another man had gone to the Houston Street Townhomes, located in the 4600 block of E. Houston Street, to meet up with someone and sell an unknown item.

At some point, the meeting turned violent, with the buyer shooting both of them and taking possession of the property.

Ramirez, who was shot in his chest, was pronounced dead when officers arrived after 12:30 a.m.

The other man was shot in his foot and is expected to recover.

Ad

So far, police have not made any arrests.

They say the only description they had regarding the shooter is that he or she left the apartment complex in a gray vehicle.