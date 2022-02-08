Rivalry between brothers turns hatred over beans, reluctancy to shave into Alzheimer’s fundraiser

The Alzheimer’s Association San Antonio & South Texas Chapter had a successful year last year, and that was in part due to a fundraising effort for the group started as a sibling rivalry on social media.

SAN ANTONIO – 2020 was tough for a lot of philanthropies around the country and in the San Antonio area, but last year was filled with generosity for the Alzheimer’s Association San Antonio & South Texas Chapter.

The organization is back on track and a big fundraising effort for the group all started as a sibling rivalry on social media.

“Our grandmother had Alzheimer’s disease and so did my brother’s grandmother and grandfather, and we’ve had a family and friends with it. So it’s really affected our lives, kind of growing up and and growing older with each other,” Matthew Skinner said.

It was Matthew and his brother Miguel Martinez who turned a hatred over beans and a reluctancy to shave their beards into a huge fundraiser.

“I decided, let’s turn it into a competition. Whoever raises the most wins and whoever raises the least amount of money will have to pay the consequences -- either eating beans or shaving my beard,” Skinner said.

Ad

It started in the hundreds and soon grew to the thousands of dollars. The best part: They donated all of the proceeds to the Alzheimer’s Association.

“Every dollar that’s raised donated to the association goes to provide care and support to those living with Alzheimer’s dementia, so those living with the disease today. But it also helps to fund and accelerate research on a global scale, so ultimately to end the disease so others don’t have to live through it,” Greg Sciuto executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association said.

The brothers said their main goal is to tell families in and around the community about all the resources available, and, if any money is raised, it’s just icing on the cake.

“I think we’re at 70K right now,” Skinner said.

On top of these challenges, there are other ways of helping out. The “Run to Remember” is coming up during Fiesta, and the Longest Day 5K-10K takes place during the late spring or early summer.

Ad

“I would like help from whoever’s watching this to find out what the next punishment for ‘Beard versus Beans’ round five is going to be as our fifth year. We’re going to do it super huge,” Skinner said.

If you are interested in the “Beard vs Beans” challenge and fundraiser you can go to their website by clicking here. And if you are looking for help to fight Alzheimer’s, click here.