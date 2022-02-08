San Antonio man, Texas Mexican Mafia member added to 10 most wanted list

Ruben Alvarado Castro, 40, has been added to Texas 10 Most Wanted List.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio gang member on the run for aggravated assault and parole violation was recently added to the Texas 10 most wanted list.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said Ruben Alvarado Castro, 40, has been wanted since May when the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for a parole violation.

Also that month, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant on an aggravated assault charge. In September, the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for a probation violation.

DPS said he is affiliated with the Texas Mexican Mafia and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Castro was previously convicted of possession of a firearm and fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, DPS said. He was also given probation for unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.

He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds, and has tattoos on his face, neck, back, stomach and both arms and hands.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Texas Crime stoppers at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can also submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive, or submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

A reward of up to $7,500 is being offered for information leading to Castro’s arrest.

