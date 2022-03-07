Man injured in targeted shooting in front of Converse home, police say

A man was shot on Sunday, March 7, 2022, in the 10300 block of Margarita Hill.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot twice outside his Converse home during what police described as a targeted incident.

The shooting happened just after 9:20 p.m. on Sunday in the 10300 block of Margarita Hill, not far from Toepperwein Road and Kitty Hawk Road.

Converse police said someone opened fire and shot the man twice. He was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition.

A nearby home was struck in the gunfire, but no one was inside the house at that time.

Police said the shooting victim appeared to be targeted, and it does not appear to be a random incident.

Police have little information on the shooter, or shooters, at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact Converse police.

