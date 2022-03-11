Castroville implements Stage 1 watering restrictions

Due to a drop in the Edwards Aquifer, the City of Castroville has implemented Stage 1 water restrictions.

Residents are only allowed to water before 11 a.m. or after 7 p.m. on their designated water day, according to an email from the city. The watering day is determined by the last digit of their address.

The watering schedule is:

Monday: 0/1

Tuesday: 2/3

Wednesday: 4/5

Thursday: 6/7

Friday: 8/9

The Stage 1 water rules apply to irrigation systems and sprinklers, but watering with a handheld hose is OK any time of the day.

The 10-day rolling average of the level of the Edwards Aquifer dropped below 660 feet on Wednesday morning, triggering utilities to put restrictions on water use. Coming out of drought stages can be considered 15 days after the aquifer is above the trigger.

