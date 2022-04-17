‘This can’t stand!’ SAPD police chief says after USA Paralympian’s gold medals are stolen

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are working to track down a man accused of stealing gold medals from a USA Paralympian after breaking into his vehicle overnight.

According to a Twitter post from Paralympian Jen Lee, his vehicle was broken into around 7:15 p.m. Saturday at The Rim.

The crime was captured on video surveillance, which was also shared on social media, showing a man approaching Lee’s vehicle and trying to gain access.

Lee said the man was successful and ran off with a bag containing all three of his gold medals.

Medals awarded to USA Paralympian Jen Lee. (Provided by Jen Lee)

“Asking for help getting them back n getting the word out in any way possible,” the tweet reads.

Around 7:15pm today at the The Rim in San Antonio, TX my car was broken into by this guy and he took the bag containing all 3 of my Paralympic gold medals 🥇 🥇 🥇 🥺 Asking for help getting them back n getting the word out in any way possible 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/HuvwPjPxzY — Horitius Jen Lee (@LifeofaLW) April 17, 2022

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus saw the video on Twitter and confirmed the department is working the case.

“This can’t stand,” McManus said in a tweet.

He also asked for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

Anyone recognize this individual? Pls let us know. I’ve sent the video to our Fusion Center. We’ll try to ID. This can’t stand! pic.twitter.com/6boB10RT0q — Chief Bill McManus (@Chief_McManus) April 17, 2022

Anyone with more information on the incident is urged to contact SAPD at (210) 207-7273.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.