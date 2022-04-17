86º

‘This can’t stand!’ SAPD police chief says after USA Paralympian’s gold medals are stolen

Crime was captured on surveillance video, shared on social media

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Leigh Waldman, Reporter

Tags: SAPD, The Rim, San Antonio, Crime
Courtesy of Jen Lee

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are working to track down a man accused of stealing gold medals from a USA Paralympian after breaking into his vehicle overnight.

According to a Twitter post from Paralympian Jen Lee, his vehicle was broken into around 7:15 p.m. Saturday at The Rim.

The crime was captured on video surveillance, which was also shared on social media, showing a man approaching Lee’s vehicle and trying to gain access.

Lee said the man was successful and ran off with a bag containing all three of his gold medals.

Medals awarded to USA Paralympian Jen Lee. (Provided by Jen Lee)

“Asking for help getting them back n getting the word out in any way possible,” the tweet reads.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus saw the video on Twitter and confirmed the department is working the case.

“This can’t stand,” McManus said in a tweet.

He also asked for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

Anyone with more information on the incident is urged to contact SAPD at (210) 207-7273.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

