SAPD investigating after man shot 3 times on South Side

Shooting victim was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in stable condition

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to the hospital overnight after he was shot three times on the South Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to the shooting call just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of Anza Street, not far from Pecan Valley Drive and South New Braunfels Avenue.

There, they found a man in his 40s who had three gunshot wounds, one in each arm and one in his foot.

He was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in stable condition.

He told police officers that he was walking home when someone started shooting at him in the street. However, officers said they found a trail of bullet casings leading into the courtyard of an apartment complex.

The shooting is under investigation.

