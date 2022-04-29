BCSO deputy’s wife arrested after she shot at him, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – The wife of a Bexar County sheriff’s deputy was arrested Thursday night after she shot at him with his firearm, San Antonio police said.

According to a preliminary report, officers responded to a call for a shooting around 11:15 p.m. in the 70 block of Autumn Pass.

The unidentified deputy told officers that he and his wife, who also wasn’t identified in the report, got into an argument when he arrived home.

The argument escalated, and that’s when the wife tried to gain control of the deputy’s handgun, the report said.

While the deputy tried to maintain possession of his firearm, his wife began to strangle him and eventually got control of the firearm, the report said.

The deputy then ran outside but his wife closed the door and opened fire once, the report said. The deputy was not injured and his wife was taken into custody.

The case remains under investigation.

