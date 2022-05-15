97º

Motorcyclist dies from injuries after early morning crash on North Side, police say

The motorcyclist failed to ‘properly negotiate a curve’ and crashed into an overpass retaining wall

Cody King, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist died from his injuries after a crash early Sunday on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 1:41 a.m. in the 3800 block of US Highway 281.

Police said they were called to the scene and found the man had been heading northbound on 281 on his motorcycle when he failed to “properly negotiate a curve” in the road.

The motorcycle then crashed into the edge of the Hildebrand Avenue overpass retaining wall, leaving the driver with critical injuries.

Police said the man was taken by EMS to an area hospital, but later died from his injuries.

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

