Motorcyclist dies from injuries after early morning crash on North Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist died from his injuries after a crash early Sunday on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 1:41 a.m. in the 3800 block of US Highway 281.

Police said they were called to the scene and found the man had been heading northbound on 281 on his motorcycle when he failed to “properly negotiate a curve” in the road.

The motorcycle then crashed into the edge of the Hildebrand Avenue overpass retaining wall, leaving the driver with critical injuries.

Police said the man was taken by EMS to an area hospital, but later died from his injuries.

