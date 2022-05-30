SAPD searching for three suspects involved in an aggravated robbery near Southtown

SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating a case involving three suspects that robbed a man’s house in the 1500 block of Interstate 35.

At about 12:25 a.m. a man in his 30s, along with two other people, were seen on surveillance cameras knocking on multiple doors before encountering the victim, according to SAPD.

The suspects appeared to be “casing the location,” police said.

The suspect knocked on the 44-year-old man’s door and, along with two other suspects, forced their way into the room, police said.

The suspect “brandished a handgun and pistol-whipped the victim on the left side of the face causing minor injuries,” according to SAPD.

The three suspects proceeded to steal items from the victim’s home, including multiple phones and his and his wife’s car keys. The suspects stole the wife’s vehicle and fled, police said.

They tried but were unable to steal the victim’s truck, according to SAPD.

The case is still pending investigation and police have not released any more details about the suspects.

