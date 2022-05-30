WATCH LIVE: Gov. Greg Abbott delivers remarks at Memorial Day ceremony in East Texas

Texas Governor Greg Abbott will deliver the keynote address at the A Day of Thanks and Remembrance Memorial Day celebration at Teague Park on Monday

LONGVIEW, Texas – Texas Governor Greg Abbott will deliver the keynote address at a Memorial Day ceremony in Longview on Monday.

The “A Day of Thanks and Remembrance Memorial Day celebration” is taking place at 11:25 a.m. at Teague Park in Longview.

On Memorial Day, we remember those who died while serving our country.

Following the celebration, the governor will deliver remarks at the Boy Scout Troop 201 cabin re-dedication ceremony.

Abbott on Sunday was in Uvalde taking part in President Biden and the First Lady’s visit to Texas to provide comfort and pay respects to the 19 students and two teachers who lost their lives last Tuesday in a mass shooting.

