Medical Examiner’s Office asking for public’s help in identifying man found dead on South Side

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who was found dead on a South Side street last year.

Authorities said the unidentified man was found on May 29, 2021, in the 8900 block of Mission Road, between the San Antonio River and Padre Drive. The man’s cause of death was not released.

The man was most likely white and about 40-60 years old. He weighed about 140 pounds and was 5 feet, 8 inches tall.

He had a tattoo on his upper left arm that showed a flag, heart and ribbon, authorities said.

Anyone will information about the man’s identity is asked to contact the office at 210-335-4011 or send an email to unidentified@bexar.org.

