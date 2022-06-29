1 arrested, 1 on the run after stolen vehicle crashes into fire hydrant, parked car and fence, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say they are looking for a suspect accused of a carjacking and much more on the city’s Southwest Side early Wednesday morning.

SAPD said two suspects knocked down a fire hydrant, hit a parked car and reduced a backyard fence to splinters in an attempt to flee from officers.

Authorities say the two men with guns first stole a vehicle from another man just after 3 a.m. while he tried to open a gate at an apartment complex in the 12300 block of SW Loop 410.

Officers eventually spotted the stolen vehicle and followed it to a nearby neighborhood. That’s when, police say, the suspects realized police were around and sped off.

Dempsey carjacking image (KSAT)

The suspects drove the stolen SUV through a fence, hitting a parked car and a fire hydrant, then bailed and left it in someone’s front yard at War Horse and Dempsey.

SAPD was able to arrest one man right away inside the vehicle. They did an extensive search for the other with the help of a helicopter and K-9 unit, but were unable to find him, police said.

SAPD said they believe there actually were more people involved in the carjacking because the victim saw the robbers take off in three cars, including his. They have not been found.

An officer also suffered a minor dog bite from their canine during the search, but he should be OK.

A description of the suspects has not been released.