‘He’s what you call a true friend’: Two friends pact to share lottery wins, one hits the jackpot

Perry Charles and Scott Edwards hold their winnings from the North Carolina Education Lottery.

NORTH CAROLINA – A long-time pact leaves two friends thousands of dollars richer, as they split lottery winnings.

Perry Charles and Scott Edwards from North Carolina made a pact a long time ago to split any big lottery wins with each other. That promise was kept Tuesday, July 12, when Charles won a $361,527 Fast Play jackpot.

The two met while working at a Winn-Dixie supermarket. Charles was Edwards’s boss, according to a press release from NC Education Lottery.

“We always talked about if we would hit something big, it didn’t matter if we went in together to get the ticket or if we got it separate, we were gonna share it with each other,” Charles said.

Charles bought his winning $5 Double Win ticket from the Mast Food Mart on Old U.S. 64 East in Lexington, North Carolina.

When purchasing his ticket, Charles looked at the amount one could win and said “Man, I want this!”

Waiting until he got home to see if he won, Charles immediately called Edwards when he found out.

On Wednesday, July 13, the two friends went to the lottery headquarters to collect their prize.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, each of the men received $128,361. Both said they were looking forward to paying some bills.

In the press release, Edwards spoke of Charles and their relationship.

“He’s what you call a true friend... kinda like family,” he said.

