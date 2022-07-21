Briscoe Western Art Museum celebrates National Day of the Cowboy

SAN ANTONIO – Celebrating the history of the cowgirl, cowboy, and vaquero, the Briscoe Western Art Museum on Saturday will host its annual National Day of the Cowboy celebration.

The free community-centered event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the museum’s campus at 210 West Market Street near the River Walk.

The family fun event includes admission to the museum’s current exhibitions and features indoor and outdoor games, live music, cowboy-inspired desserts, artist demonstrations, and crafts.

Briscoe Western Art Museum's National Day of the Cowboy celebration. (Briscoe Western Art Museum)

Initially founded in 2005, the National Day of the Cowboy is devoted to celebrating and preserving the cowboy culture.

The museum’s celebratory event works to highlight the importance of America’s cowboys and western heritage.

Briscoe Western Art Museum's Cowboy celebration. (Briscoe Western Art Museum)

