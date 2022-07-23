Two hospitalized after driver ‘gets mad’ at car club gathering, starts shooting

SAN ANTONIO – A racecar club meet-up took a turn for the worse after one member pulled a gun on the leader and started shooting, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 10:40 p.m. Friday, in a parking lot in the 5000 block of NW Loop 410.

Police said one of the club members started doing donuts in the parking lot.

In an effort to prevent unwanted attention, the leader of the club asked the driver to stop.

The driver “got mad” and began shooting and an unknown person fired additional shots, according to SAPD. Two men were shot in the incident, including the leader of the club.

The suspects fled the scene in separate vehicles, a light-colored BMW and a black BMW.

One of the victims, a 34-year-old man, was taken to an area hospital by a friend. The other victim, a 31-year-old man, was transported to a hospital by EMS.

Both men are in stable condition.