‘Tip-A-Cop’ event to raise money for Special Olympics

All donations from the event will go directly to the statewide organization

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

The entrance to the Texas Roadhouse restaurant is viewed on May 11, 2018 in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images) (George Rose, 2018 George Rose)

SAN ANTONIO – Local police officers will work at Texas Roadhouse restaurants across San Antonio, raising funds for the Special Olympics.

Police officers will help serve guests at the “Tip-A-Cop” event and collect donations from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday.

All donations from the event will go directly to Special Olympics Texas.

The event will be held at the following Texas Roadhouse locations:

  • 16915 San Pedro Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78232
  • 2893 Cinema Ridge, San Antonio, TX 78238
  • 2751 SE Military Drive, San Antonio TX, 78223
  • 6616 W Loop 1604 N Access Road, San Antonio, TX 78254
  • 13830 North IH 35, Live Oak, TX 78233

Texas Roadhouse restaurants across the state have raised more than $1,489,333 at this event for Special Olympics over the past 13 years. The chain restaurant hopes to continue the trend.

