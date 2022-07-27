‘Tip-A-Cop’ event to raise money for Special Olympics

The entrance to the Texas Roadhouse restaurant is viewed on May 11, 2018 in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – Local police officers will work at Texas Roadhouse restaurants across San Antonio, raising funds for the Special Olympics.

Police officers will help serve guests at the “Tip-A-Cop” event and collect donations from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday.

All donations from the event will go directly to Special Olympics Texas.

The event will be held at the following Texas Roadhouse locations:

16915 San Pedro Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78232

2893 Cinema Ridge, San Antonio, TX 78238

2751 SE Military Drive, San Antonio TX, 78223

6616 W Loop 1604 N Access Road, San Antonio, TX 78254

13830 North IH 35, Live Oak, TX 78233

Texas Roadhouse restaurants across the state have raised more than $1,489,333 at this event for Special Olympics over the past 13 years. The chain restaurant hopes to continue the trend.