‘Tip-A-Cop’ event to raise money for Special Olympics

SAN ANTONIO – Local police officers will work at Texas Roadhouse restaurants across San Antonio, raising funds for the Special Olympics.
Police officers will help serve guests at the “Tip-A-Cop” event and collect donations from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday.
All donations from the event will go directly to Special Olympics Texas.
The event will be held at the following Texas Roadhouse locations:
- 16915 San Pedro Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78232
- 2893 Cinema Ridge, San Antonio, TX 78238
- 2751 SE Military Drive, San Antonio TX, 78223
- 6616 W Loop 1604 N Access Road, San Antonio, TX 78254
- 13830 North IH 35, Live Oak, TX 78233
Texas Roadhouse restaurants across the state have raised more than $1,489,333 at this event for Special Olympics over the past 13 years. The chain restaurant hopes to continue the trend.