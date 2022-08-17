Walmart partners with Getaway to create convenient shopping outposts

Walmart has partnered with Getaway, a nature-centered vacation company, to create convenient shopping outposts called General Stores located at select Getaway locations across the U.S., according to a news release.

The first General Store will open this fall at Getaway Hill Country in Wimberley, north of San Antonio. Additional store locations will open throughout the year in Connecticut, California, New York, and Missouri, according to the news release.

The shops will offer guests a unique mini-retail experience. They will include an assortment of items like hiking gear, FujiFilm cameras, Lodge Cast iron skillets, Pendleton Outdoor Blankets, and Burt’s Bees lip balms.

Getaway and Walmart collaborate to create mini shops (Walmart)

“At Getaway, our mission is to help people disconnect and spend time in nature,” said Chief Experience Officer at Getaway, Carlos Becil. “In partnering with Walmart, we are able to amplify our efforts to a larger audience and provide our guests with more free time, helping them prepare for their stays and enjoy the comforts of nature once they arrive.”

Items on sale at the General Store will also be available on the Walmart website through a Getaway shopping page for guests to shop before their visit.