Two small businesses at risk after couple’s truck, trailer stolen from home goods store North Side

One crime shut down two small businesses. The owners said they were shopping when their truck and trailer were stolen. They're telling KSAT's John Paul Barajas just how much this theft will cost them.

SAN ANTONIO – On Tuesday, a San Antonio couple who relies on their truck and trailer with all their tools inside to make money with two small businesses was stolen.

The theft happened while the couple shopped at the At Home store off U.S. 281.

“The impact that it’s having is, this week, we had four jobs that we were supposed to be staging, and now we can’t do them at all. It’s really tough being a small business owner,” said Jared Baker, the owner of the truck and JB Contracting.

Baker said the truck, trailer and tools combined were worth about $90,000. That’s not including money they’ll lose for not being able to finish jobs.

Baker estimates losing another $7,000 by the end of next week if he can’t get the truck and trailer back.

“I’ve been working hard for two to three years trying to overcome these obstacles to get this business off the ground, same with my wife. To do all that, finally getting a little bit of separation, and all this happens,” he said.

Baker uses the truck and trailer for his contractor business while his wife, a real estate agent, stages homes to sell. They haul furniture, supplies, and trash from demolition jobs. Not being able to do that puts their jobs on the line.

“I have my guys to pay. We have expenses for both businesses. We have expenses for this next business venture that we have. So those savings are now things that are going to have to be utilized for us to carry on our day-to-day,” Baker said.

San Antonio police are actively investigating. Baker said the store security cameras did not catch anything on video.

According to SAPD, this is the list of the top 10 stolen vehicles for June:

Top 10 stolen vehicles for June (SAPD)

SAPD said July’s report would be released soon.

Baker’s truck model is number one on the list, a Ford F-Series truck.