90º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Woman hospitalized after being struck by vehicle, left seriously injured

Driver of vehicle at large

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, Crime
SAPD responds to auto-pedestrian crash. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A woman has been hospitalized after a vehicle struck her while crossing the street on the Northwest Side; San Antonio Police continue to search for the driver.

On Saturday, at approximately 1 a.m., a woman attempting to walk north across Culebra Road was struck by a white 4-door vehicle.

The vehicle did not stop and continued traveling west.

In stable condition, the woman was taken to an area hospital.

According to SAPD, the woman suffered a large laceration on the back of her head and shoulder.

Upon location, the driver will be charged with Failure to Stop and Render Aid - Serious Bodily Injury, according to SAPD.

Also on KSAT:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

email