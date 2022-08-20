Woman hospitalized after being struck by vehicle, left seriously injured

SAN ANTONIO – A woman has been hospitalized after a vehicle struck her while crossing the street on the Northwest Side; San Antonio Police continue to search for the driver.
On Saturday, at approximately 1 a.m., a woman attempting to walk north across Culebra Road was struck by a white 4-door vehicle.
The vehicle did not stop and continued traveling west.
In stable condition, the woman was taken to an area hospital.
According to SAPD, the woman suffered a large laceration on the back of her head and shoulder.
Upon location, the driver will be charged with Failure to Stop and Render Aid - Serious Bodily Injury, according to SAPD.