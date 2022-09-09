Men arrested for stealing laser machine worth $100,000, San Antonio police say

Justin Hill, 47, and Morocco Campbell, 44, have been charged with burglary and theft, police said.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested two men accused of stealing a laser machine worth $100,000 and hauling it across town in the bed of a pickup truck.

Justin Hill, 47, and Morocco Campbell, 44, took the machinery during a burglary at 6:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of W. Bitters Road, near Blanco Road, police said.

A surveillance video captured the vehicle the men were riding in, and police released a bulletin for officers to be on the lookout.

At some point, the men switched vehicles and placed the laser in the bed of a truck.

Police said the truck was spotted near Interstate 37 and Fair Avenue on the Southeast Side.

They conducted a traffic stop and “inside the bed of the truck, officers located the stolen machine,” police said in a Facebook post.

They were arrested before 1 p.m. Thursday and charged with burglary of a building and theft, records show.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

