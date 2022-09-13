Homeowner still trying to locate pets after overnight house fire

A woman who lived in an East Side home that was heavily damaged by fire Tuesday morning says she is still trying to locate all of her pets.

According to San Antonio firefighters, there were five dogs and two cats inside the home in the 2100 block of Hays Street when it went up in flames around 4:30 a.m.

Firefighters said all the animals had escaped the fire, along with two people.

However, the woman who lived there tearfully told KSAT 12 News that she had not found all of her animals.

She did not specify, though, which pets were still missing.

Firefighters did have to treat one cat with oxygen after putting out the fire.

They say the flames already had gotten a head start when they arrived.

“When the crews got here, most of the front of the house was on fire. We were able to knock most of it down. Unfortunately, about half the house is a loss,” said Battalion Chief Brad Pool with SAFD.

While battling the fire, firefighters, themselves, had to dodge danger from a fallen electrical line.

“We did have a power line come down on a truck and energize one of the trucks so we had to exclude that area,” Pool said.

The live power line landed on a pickup parked in the driveway.

Crews still found a way around it to put out the fire.

As of late Tuesday morning, fire investigators were still trying to determine how the fire started.

Because of the amount of damage, the couple and their pets will have to find a new home.

Firefighters said the American Red Cross was providing them with assistance.