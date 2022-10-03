88º

San Antonio sphynx cat makes America’s Favorite Pet quarterfinals

Beerus’ owners seeks city’s support in effort to win in finals

Emily Ramirez, Digital Producer Trainee

San Antonio – A San Antonio’s woman’s cat has made it to the finals of America’s Favorite Pet.

Mona Schwartz is seeking the city’s support in hopes that her sphynx cat, Will Beerus, wins the competition.

The voting starts Monday and ends on Oct. 13 at 9 p.m.

America’s Favorite Pet “Animal Kingdom” is the world’s largest pet competition.

The contest is open to animals of all shapes, sizes, and species. The winner gets $10,000 and a two-page feature in InTouch Magazine.

Will Beerus needs the city's support to win America's Favorite Pet (Mona Schwartz)

“Beerus is a great emotional support pet,” Schwartz said. “As someone who has struggled with anxiety for most of my life, he has been great with helping me regulate.”

“Many think Sphynx are ugly and look “evil” but they are one of the kindest, loving breeds,” she added.

Voting is free. If you would like to vote for Beerus visit the voting page.

Emily Ramirez is a Digital Producer trainee for KSAT 12. She has written and photographed for several magazines and newspapers, including San Antonio Magazine, Austin Monthly and the San Antonio Current. A proud San Antonio native and graduate of Southwestern University in Georgetown, she is now completing her M.A. at UTSA.

