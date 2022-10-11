Traffic stop in Kerr County leads to drugs, guns, money, stolen IDs

Cecilia Anne Keefer, 32, of Charleroi, Pennsylvania, and Aubrey Dale Friar II, of Spring Branch were arrested in Kerrville on various drug, weapons and theft charges.

KERRVILLE, Texas – A Spring Branch man and a Pennsylvania woman were arrested Tuesday following a traffic stop in Kerr County that yielded drugs, guns, stolen checks, stolen identification and financial information for multiple people.

According to a news release, a Kerrville police officer stopped a vehicle the suspects were in following a traffic violation on Interstate 10 near Mile Marker 507. The vehicle exited the interstate and a traffic stop was conducted in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker.

The officer saw a container inside the vehicle with multiple packages of THC edibles, and a probable cause search was conducted, the release said. The search also produced methamphetamine, methamphetamine pipes, two loaded handguns, $20,184 in cash, $2,500 in savings bonds, over 50 items of identifying information, bank statements containing account numbers and account holder information, driver’s licenses, a US Passport and personal checks belonging to residents in the Stafford County, Virginia area.

Arrested were Cecilia Anne Keefer, 32, of Charleroi, Pennsylvania, and Aubrey Dale Friar II, 26, of Spring Branch.

The two were arrested on various drug, weapons and theft charges and are being held in the Kerr County Jail pending bond.

