Witte Museum exhibition explores rare, enormous fish found all over the world

SAN ANTONIO – An installation at the Witte Museum is exploring rare and enormous fish found all over the world.

“One of these monster fish that is native to our Texas rivers is something called an alligator gar which according to our fossil records, has been here for 100 million years,” Abbey Jacks, enviornmental science education manager said.

These large sculptures of fish fill the latest exhibit “Monster Fish: In Search of the Last River Giants”.

“These monster fish are so important to their ecosystems, because they do things to control some of the population of some of the smaller fish,” Jacks said.

The exhibit was brought by The National Geographic and features interactive games to learn about how these fish grow and how scientists study them.

“Some of these animals can get up to 10 feet. Even 20 feet. Several hundred. Some even 1,200 pounds,” Jacks said.

The Witte Museum partnered with the San Antonio River Authority to show native species found in the San Antonio River.

“Another part of this exhibit that we are really excited to focus on is some of the conservation for the river especially here in San Antonio, since we are the city on the river. We want to talk to people more on how they can protect those river spaces,” Jacks said.

The exhibit is open until January 22, 2023.

