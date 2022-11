A man was shot on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in the 1500 block of Dahlgreen Avenue.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is investigating after a man was shot on the West Side.

Police said the shooting happened at 11:40 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Dahlgreen Avenue, near Castroville Road.

The man was shot in the leg and taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

The male shooter fled the scene, police said.

SAPD, San Antonio firefighters and EMS responded to the call.

