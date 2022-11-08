SAPD: Man stabbed multiple times by woman’s ex-boyfriend during altercation on far West Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect following a stabbing on the city’s far West Side early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called around midnight to the Military Village Apartments in the 7900 block of Military Drive West, not far from Pinn Road and Anson Jones Middle School after receiving word of a stabbing.

According to police, a woman was hanging out with her ex-boyfriend when her new boyfriend showed up and an altercation ensued. That’s when, police say, a fight broke out between the two men, who are both in their 20s.

Police said the ex-boyfriend stabbed the other man in the back multiple times and then fled the scene. He has not been found.

The victim was taken by EMS to University Hospital, where he is currently listed as stable.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.