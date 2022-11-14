AMBER Alert continued for San Antonio girl believed to have been abducted by 17-year-old

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities in San Antonio continue their search for a 13-year-old girl, and a 17-year-old wanted in connection with her abduction.

A week after an AMBER Alert was issued for Joanna Luna, authorities continue to search for the teen who was last seen at 2:51 a.m. on Aug. 20 in the 11700 block of Spring Dale Drive.

She was wearing a dark gray t-shirt, black and pink Nike shorts, and pink and purple slides, according to officials. Luna is described as having brown hair and brown eyes.

Richard “Xavier” Rodriguez, 17, is wanted in connection with her abduction and was last seen driving a U-Haul truck with an Arizona license plate that reads, “AE4438.”

Authorities believe Luna is in “grave or immediate danger.”

Anyone with more information on the case or their whereabouts is urged to contact SAPD at (210) 207-7660.