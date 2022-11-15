Crime Stoppers offers reward for information about ‘targeted’ murder of San Antonio rapper

SAN ANTONIO – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating the suspect responsible for the murder of Savawn Kyle.

Kyle, 26, was shot around 11:25 a.m. on Dec. 8, 2019, at The Rim shopping center, located at 17623 La Cantera Parkway.

Police said Kyle was driving a white Porsche with his 8-year-old son in the car when a dark-colored sedan pulled up next to the driver’s side of Kyle’s vehicle.

The occupants of the dark-colored sedan opened fire on the Porsche, striking and killing Kyle, according to a press release from Crime Stoppers.

The sedan fled the scene following the shooting. Witnesses reported seeing the dark sedan heading to I-10 West.

Kyle’s son was not injured in the shooting.

A public information officer with the San Antonio Police Department told KSAT the day after the shooting that a witness reported seeing multiple people inside the sedan.

“Two hands outside the vehicle and just two guns just going at it,” one witness said. “It’s surreal and it’s just scary.”

The spokesperson said the shooting was targeted, not random.

OC Rodriguez, Kyle’s father, previously told KSAT that his son was an up-and-coming musician who was the victim of jealousy after beating a murder charge.

Kyle had been accused of shooting Renard Smith, 29, at a convenience store near the intersection of Midcrown Drive and Walzem Road on the Northeast Side in 2017.

That case was dismissed in Sept. 2018, along with several other charges, according to court records.

“I just lost my boy, I don’t know how to feel right now…the grace of God, nothing happened to my grandbaby. They broke the g code and that ain’t cool,” Rodriguez told KSAT shortly after his son died.

One year after Kyle’s death, his mother Latonya Kyle told KSAT she believed San Antonio police homicide detectives were not doing enough to arrest the person or people responsible for the shooting.

She said she feels like the case is being purposely overlooked because her son had beat a capital murder charge, which contributed to his rap fame.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867. Calls and tips directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and information that leads to an arrest of a felony offender might be eligible for up to a $5,000 reward in this case.

You can also text a tip — Text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

