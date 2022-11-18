1 critically injured, suspect arrested, 4 detained after shooting at South Park Mall food court, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A shooting at the food court at South Park Mall left one person critically injured, a suspect in custody and four others detained for questioning, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called just after 2 p.m. Friday to the mall, located in the 2300 block of SW Military Drive, for a shooting in progress. Police said there was NO active shooter and it was an isolated incident.

Two groups of juveniles were arguing in the food court when a suspect pulled a weapon and shot someone in the torso, according to officers.

The shooter and his friends left the area before officers arrived. Police said four people were located at a nearby H-E-B and were detained for questioning.

As of around 3:40 p.m., police said the suspect is in custody, but details on his identity and possible charges haven’t been released. The suspect’s weapon has been recovered.

According to SAPD, the H-E-B went under a lockdown during the incident but has since been deemed safe by police.

An H-E-B spokesperson confirmed to KSAT that officers did search the store while looking for suspects, but it is open for business.

Police relocated the victim to outside of the mall before he was taken by EMS to a hospital. At last check, he is in critical condition.

According to SAPD, both groups involved in the shooting had a prior history.

The food court at the mall was closed off but no massive evacuation of the mall occurred.

This is a breaking news story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

