Popular Pearl restaurant to close in December

SAN ANTONIO – Tenko Ramen at the Pearl will close for good on Dec. 31 after more than five years at the food hall.

The noodle eatery was one of the original tenants when the food hall, known as the Bottling Department, opened its doors in 2017.

“I am grateful for Tenko’s five and a half years at Food Hall. As one of the first operators, it will be a bittersweet departure, but I’m looking forward to what lies ahead,” said Tenko Ramen owner, Chef Jennifer Dobbertin.

Fans of the food will still be able to visit chef Dobbertin’s other restaurant, Best Quality Daughter, which is also located at the Pearl.

A new tenant for the space is expected to be announced soon.

Tenko Ramen (knox photographics 2017)

