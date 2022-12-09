6 San Antonio-area displays make Yelp’s list for best places to see holiday lights in Texas

Yelp recently released a list of top places to see holiday lights in Texas and six of the 20 locations are located in San Antonio and the surrounding areas.

Yelp identified businesses in categories like Local Flavor, Festivals, and Landmarks & Historical Buildings that had a large concentration of reviews mentioning relevant keywords.

Those locations were then ranked using the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning the keywords from Jan. 1, 2019 to Dec. 2, 2022.

“One of the best parts about the holiday season is the spectacular light displays that pop up all over the city,” Yelp officials said in a press release.

Here are the top 20 locations for holiday lights in Texas:

San Antonio River Walk - San Antonio

Vitruvian Lights - Magical Night Of Lights - Addison

Texas State Capitol - Austin

Peppermint Parkway - Del Valle

Magical Winter Lights - Baytown

Old West Christmas Light Fest - Boerne

Historic Downtown Grapevine - Grapevine

Windcrest Light Up - San Antonio

Houston Botanic Garden - Houston

Santa’s Ranch - New Braunfels

El Paso Winterfest - El Paso

Dasher’s Lightshow - Hockley

Frisco Square - Frisco

37th Street Lights - Austin

Lights Alive! Drive-thru Light Show - San Antonio

Marble Falls Walkway of Lights - Marble Falls

The Light Park - Spring

The Alamo - San Antonio

The Stockyards - Fort Worth

Austin Trail of Lights - Austin

Want more ideas for light displays? Check out a full list of where to see holiday lights in San Antonio and surrounding areas.