6 San Antonio-area displays make Yelp’s list for best places to see holiday lights in Texas

Yelp recently released a list of top places to see holiday lights in Texas and six of the 20 locations are located in San Antonio and the surrounding areas.
Yelp identified businesses in categories like Local Flavor, Festivals, and Landmarks & Historical Buildings that had a large concentration of reviews mentioning relevant keywords.
Those locations were then ranked using the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning the keywords from Jan. 1, 2019 to Dec. 2, 2022.
“One of the best parts about the holiday season is the spectacular light displays that pop up all over the city,” Yelp officials said in a press release.
Here are the top 20 locations for holiday lights in Texas:
- San Antonio River Walk - San Antonio
- Vitruvian Lights - Magical Night Of Lights - Addison
- Texas State Capitol - Austin
- Peppermint Parkway - Del Valle
- Magical Winter Lights - Baytown
- Old West Christmas Light Fest - Boerne
- Historic Downtown Grapevine - Grapevine
- Windcrest Light Up - San Antonio
- Houston Botanic Garden - Houston
- Santa’s Ranch - New Braunfels
- El Paso Winterfest - El Paso
- Dasher’s Lightshow - Hockley
- Frisco Square - Frisco
- 37th Street Lights - Austin
- Lights Alive! Drive-thru Light Show - San Antonio
- Marble Falls Walkway of Lights - Marble Falls
- The Light Park - Spring
- The Alamo - San Antonio
- The Stockyards - Fort Worth
- Austin Trail of Lights - Austin
Want more ideas for light displays? Check out a full list of where to see holiday lights in San Antonio and surrounding areas.