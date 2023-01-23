San Antonio Zoo goes to digital ticketing, opens new entry points during construction of new entrance

The San Antonio Zoo is constructing a completely reimagined, redesigned, and expanded zoo entry with immersive, interactive experiences

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo has implemented digital ticketing and new ways to enter the park while the main entrance gets a major overhaul.

Starting this week, the zoo is offering discounted tickets on its website to encourage guests to go digital.

There are also ticketing kiosks at the Zoo Parking Garage and Starbucks next to the Train Depot.

Starting Wednesday, digital ticketing will be used at two new entry/exit points — one inside Kiddie Park and the other near the Zoo Parking Garage.

Zoo maps and signage will help guests navigate back to the place where they entered.

The zoo is constructing a new entrance, replacing the 1950′s era entrance with one that has improved infrastructure and ADA accommodations, according to a news release.

“The new entrance will reflect the sights, sounds, and culture of San Antonio and will include art by local artists. San Antonio Zoo guests and visitors to Brackenridge Park will also experience improved pedestrian safety and traffic safety. Those improvements include a designated entrance for school groups, improved access for zoo visitors away from the street, and more accessibility for guests with disabilities,” zoo officials said in a press release.

The entry plaza will include an overhead lemur pathway system and a renovated and repurposed historic monkey house.

The new entryway building will house a café, stroller rental/sundry counter, and restrooms, including a universal changing room.

The new entrance is phase 1 of a long-term plan to make improvements at the zoo.

“After years of planning, and thanks to the voters of the 2017 bond and zoo donors, the zoo’s new, more functional, safe, accessible and inspirational entrance has begun to come to fruition,” said Tim Morrow, President & CEO of San Antonio Zoo. “Replacing the 1950′s era entrance is (an) exciting new adventure and chapter in our history. We look forward to sharing fun updates along the way!”

More on KSAT: